Jeff Hardy feels lost in the shuffle

Jeff Hardy revealed that he feels like a ghost in AEW these days, which is exactly what he felt in WWE during his last run, where he wasn’t booked like a top star.

Below is what the former WWE Champion said on his Brother podcast:

“When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn’t know what was going to be happening in the near future. I think the last time I was in this, you know, Extreme Dimension of your podcast, I said in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost just walking around backstage and honestly man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because not being involved in something, you know, cool, and I feel like there’s something so special that we have within us to really bring out and that brings me to ego.

Like for example. I’m in a place now in my life that wearing this Jeff Hardy, I feel like a goofy goober for wearing my own shirt. I’m like, why does it feel so goofy to wear your own shirt? My thing has always been there’s not much difference between the in-ring performer Jeff Hardy and the reality in this human world performer Jeff Hardy, but ego, even at the show the other night at the concert I talked about ego and this lady who’s another wrestler said, ‘You’ve never had an ego’, but I think I need to bring my ego back, you know, 10 times more intense than it was when I was the Antichrist of professional wrestling.”

