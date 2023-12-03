Drew McIntyre on not being included on the Royal Rumble poster

In anticipation of the event, WWE released their first poster for The Royal Rumble, which featured several WWE Superstars. However, Drew McIntyre was notably absent from the poster. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter and pointed out this snubbing by WWE, further using it to explain his point. Interestingly enough, Jey Uso was still part of the poster.

Are you starting to understand my frustrations now? https://t.co/UmqkCDCksV — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 1, 2023

