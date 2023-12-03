Dragon Lee swaps mask with a fan at ringside at non-televised event

Dragon Lee swapped his mask for a young fan’s mask at last night non-televised live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Lee wrestled against Santos Escobar during the show and the former LWO member came out on top again. After the match, Lee noticed a young fan with a Rey Mysterio mask and he went over to him and talked to the kid at ringside for a bit before he started untying his mask.

The fan removed the mask and gave it to Lee, who then proceeded to hide below the security barricade to unmask and put on the fan’s mask instead. He then put his mask on the fan and posed for a photo.

Lee was also a big favorite after the show as he took time to sign autographs and take photos with every single person who waited outside.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

