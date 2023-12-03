Boxer says he was offered millions to face Lesnar, Dreamer says WWE dropped the ball with…

– Former Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion Lennox Lewis revealed that in 2002, WWE offered him 5 million dollars to face then-25 year old WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in an MMA Rules Match at WrestleMania! Vince McMahon had reportedly intended to leverage Lennox Lewis’ starpower to build the next era of WWE around the gifted Lesnar.

Lewis seriously considered the offer, until learning more about Brock Lesnar’s background as a fighter and grappler.

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer revealed that he believes WWE should be doing way more with Cameron Grimes on the main roster.

He said: “[It] made me really say, ‘God, did they drop the ball with Cameron Grimes [on the main roster]. Cameron Grimes is one hell of a performer, and [with] his NXT stuff, I thought he was going to be a bona fide superstar in whatever brand he went to. It hasn’t happened.”

