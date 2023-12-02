WWE Superstars at Big 12 Championship game today

Dec 2, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE had a big presence at today’s Big 12 Championship game between Texas and Oklahoma State as part of their new collaboration and licensing deal.

The partnership, announced in mid-November, consists of a custom-made championship title belt for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player, presented on-field at the conclusion of the game by a WWE Superstar. Additionally, a co-branded WWE x Big 12 logo will be featured throughout the venue and on the field.

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool were all present at the game with Taker presenting the custom-made championship. Cargill also presented Nelly with a replica Undisputed WWE Universal title backstage.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunderkitty

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal