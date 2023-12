WWE Holiday Tour / Bangor, Me / Sat Dec 2, 2023

Sami Zayn defeats NXT North American Champion Dominick Mysterio via DQ

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeat Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall

Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Nia Jax defeats Raquel Rodriguez

Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

Main Event: Street Fight: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to @GrantLangdon in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email