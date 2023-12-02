The Undertaker makes a case for Dustin Rhodes in the WWE hall of fame

– While speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker made the case for Dustin Rhodes getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Absolutely. 100%. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point, down the road. I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously, we know the one stickler right now and I think at some point that goes away. Then I couldn’t see too much time probably going by that he wouldn’t be induced.

He embraced that character. He made it his own. A lot of people talk about me and my character and making it my own but he did that with Goldust. Dustin comes from that traditional wrestling style too with his dad Dusty. But to go so far in another direction than Dusty or what Dustin had done up to that point. That’s a big roll of the dice.

