Sonny Kiss on CM Punk: “he’s been nice to me”

In a recent appearance on WrestlingNewsCo, Sonny Kiss shared her perspective on working with CM Punk at AEW and explained she never had any difficulties with the wrestler (per Wrestling Inc). Kiss also stated that from a promotion’s perspective, the main priority when signing someone like Punk is his potential to help the company grow. You can find a few highlights from Kiss and watch the full interview below.

On her own background with Punk:

“Like I said, he’s been nice to me. The first day I saw [when] he came to AEW, he pulled me aside and he was just asking me questions. He was just like, you know, ‘I want to be respectful of you so how do I address you,’ and things like that. He was very kind to me and yeah I think that’s amazing for him, so good for him, that’s so cool.”

On Punk’s return to WWE:

“That was really, really cool to see Punk have that return. He’s very polarizing in pro wrestling, but, you know, I think Cody said it best — what’s good for business is what’s good for business. If he’s going to elevate the company, why not?”

