Ric Flair’s controversial line from Rampage promo edited out from final broadcast

Ric Flair’s Rampage promo where he invited 18 to 28 year old women with no boyfriends or husbands to come to his room following the show was edited off the final Rampage broadcast which aired yesterday on TNT.

Flair’s comments drew a huge backlash online, with people asking why a 74-year-old is still inviting an 18-year-old to party all night long in his room. While some wrestling legends came to Flair’s defense on X, AEW took the more cautious approach and decided to leave that part on the editing floor.

The Nature Boy yesterday responded to the criticism and said that he’s just having fun and has earned the right to do what he wants to do but apologized to Tony Khan and said that if he’s embarrassing the company, he would gladly walk away from it, adding that he does not need the work or the money.

