NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Dec 2, 2023

Dante Chen defeats Scrypts via DQ

The OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Jaida Parker defeats Kennedy Rae Cummins

Gable Steveson defeats Brooks Jensen

Gigi Dolin defeats Brinley Reece

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Kiyah Saint defeat Ariana Grace and Valentina Feroz

Duke Hudson defeats Riley Osborne

Gallus defeats Trey Bearhill / Eddy Thorpe / Carmelo Hayes

Blair Davenport defeats Kelani Jordan

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (with Adriana Rizzo) defeat Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne (with Drew Gulak)

Thanks to @Evitcefed and @Donny9999797 in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

