“Macho Man” Randy Savage PPV Airing This Month

– Stonecutter Media has announced a new Randy Savage PPV for this month.

WRESTLING ICONS: RANDY SAVAGE & MEMPHIS MADNESS BATTLES IN DECEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

Oooh Yeah! He was the Macho Man, one of the greatest wrestlers who ever lived. Randy Savage was a six-time world heavyweight champion with WWF and WCW. But few remember that this WWE Hall of Famer’s early career included now legendary matches in the Memphis wrestling scene. Now you can see Randy Savage’s classic Memphis bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to RANDY SAVAGE & MEMPHIS MADNESS BATTLES, be sure to check out DORY & TERRY FUNK: BROTHER RING WARS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

