Five major WWE execs among those laid off on Friday

Five major WWE executives were laid off yesterday among the others who were removed from their position. It was the second round of layoffs at WWE headquarters following the TKO merger.

Michael Weitz, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning, was let go after almost 18 years with the company. He was the liaison with the Board of Directors and lead the financial management and business development team. Before joining WWE, he was an Executive Director at Time Warner Inc.

Karen Mullane, the Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, has been with the company for just over three years. She was previously the Chief Financial Officer at CreateMe Technologies.

Craig Stimmell, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, was in charge of securing WWE sponsorships and sales. He’s been with the company for a year and a half and previously worked as Head of Global Brands for Snap Inc for 3 years.

Stewart Frey, Senior Vice President of Streaming Technology, led the product, engineering, DevOps, metadata and streaming operations for WWE’s technology teams. This was his fourth position within WWE over the past almost 8 years. He previously worked with Viacom as VP of Media & Technology Services for 17 years.

Matt Geyer, Senior Vice President of Gaming, was laid off after two years. He lead WWE’s worldwide gaming division. He previously worked for Warner Bros. Entertainment for 13 years.

WWE laid off over 100 employees in September after the merger with TKO was announced.

