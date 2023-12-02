Danhausen victorious in return match on AEW Rampage

Danhausen won his in-ring return, picking up a victory on this week’s Dynamite. The Very Nice, Very Evil One teamed up with Orange Cassidy, HOOK and Trent Baretta for an eight-person tag matchj against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Danhausen got the pinfall when he rolled Menard up for the win.

The match is Danhausen’s first since AEW Revolution, when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. He made his TV return on the November 22nd episode of Dynamite.

