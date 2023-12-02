Cargill can’t wait to make her WWE debut, appears at the Big 12 championship game

Dec 2, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jade Cargill says she can’t wait to make her WWE debut. Cargill was away from WWE TV in November after appearing across Raw, Smackdown and NXT in October following her signing with the company. She teased her upcoming debut on Twitter, writing:

“I can’t wait either. It’s about to get good as it gets too.”

(Samantha Irvin, Michelle McCool, Undertaker, Sheamus, Jade Cargill and Drew McIntyre representing WWE at today’s Big XII Championship Game.)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Thunderkitty

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal