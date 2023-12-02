Cargill can’t wait to make her WWE debut, appears at the Big 12 championship game

– Jade Cargill says she can’t wait to make her WWE debut. Cargill was away from WWE TV in November after appearing across Raw, Smackdown and NXT in October following her signing with the company. She teased her upcoming debut on Twitter, writing:

“I can’t wait either. It’s about to get good as it gets too.”

I can’t wait either. It’s about to get good as it gets too. 🙏🏾💪🏾⚡️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/eHQ0ZFqNdU — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 30, 2023

(Samantha Irvin, Michelle McCool, Undertaker, Sheamus, Jade Cargill and Drew McIntyre representing WWE at today’s Big XII Championship Game.)

