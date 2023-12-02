Bryan Danielson returns to the ring tonight at Collision

Tonight’s Collision will feature three Continental Classic tournament matches from the Blue League and the return of Bryan Danielson.

Danielson has not wrestled since October 25 due to a broken orbital bone and had to get surgery. The man known also as the American Dragon will take on Eddie Kingston tonight in his first tournament match.

Claudio Castagnoli vs Brody King and Daniel Garcia vs Andrade El Idolo are the other two matches from the tournament which will air tonight. Both Castagnoli and King have three points each while Kingston and Garcia lost their first matches. This will be the first outing for both Danielson and El Idolo in this tournament.

Kiera Hogan vs Abadon was also announced on social media as taking place during tonight’s show.

