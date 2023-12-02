Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Break Guinness World Record at Esports Awards

Dec 2, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are now in the Guinness Book of World Records, after breaking a record at the ESports Awards.

The two were there to present the award for ESports Content Creator of The Year. While there, they played Pac-Man on 100,000-square-foot digital screen, which broke the record for Largest Digital Video Game Display.

