Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Break Guinness World Record at Esports Awards

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are now in the Guinness Book of World Records, after breaking a record at the ESports Awards.

The two were there to present the award for ESports Content Creator of The Year. While there, they played Pac-Man on 100,000-square-foot digital screen, which broke the record for Largest Digital Video Game Display.

Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair presenting the award for ESports Content Creator of The Year at #EsportsAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/wHBDBJTWX6 — ❆ (@WOMENSDIVlSION) December 1, 2023

