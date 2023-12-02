AEW Sells Over 30,000 Tickets for All In 2024

AEW returns to London, England in 2024 for the All In PPV event at Wembley Stadium. After pre-sales took place earlier in the week, tickets went on sale Friday to the general public. On Friday night, Twitter account @WrestleTix reported that 33,923 tickets were distributed with a current setup of 44,452. AEW appears to be using a larger stage in 2024 than what was used for the 2023 All In PPV event.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on ticket sales so far…

“Thank you all who made today’s #AEWAllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW + @wembleystadium! Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner! On day 1, AEW’s already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started: All In is 9 months away!”

