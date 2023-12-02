AEW Collision

December 2nd 2023

Live From: Eerie, Pennsylvania

Before we go live, Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Brody King and Daniel Garcia big up there matches in the Continental Classic.

Match 1: Blue League – AEW Continental Classic

Claudio Castagnoli Vs Brody King

Punches exchange to start the match, Claudio with chops to King, Claudio with a short clothesline, then Brody counters and clash in the middle of the ring, Both men on the outside, clothesline exchanged, back in the ring at 8, punches to Claudio by King, pump kick takes down Claudio, Scoop Slam on Brody King by Claudio, Claudio runs round the ring and does a short clothesline on Brody King, Brody is sent into the security wall and then Brody reverses and sends Claudio into wall, then removes padding and sends Claudio into the wall.

Suplex by King brings back Claudio over security wall on the mat, Brody sends Claudio into ring apron, Back in the ring King with chops and punches to Claudio, Claudio reverses it with chops to King but kick stops Claudio. Claudio with a arm ringer, scoop slam by King to Claudio, Claudio with uppercuts in the corner, Brody with a squash in the corner, then Claudio goes for The Big Swing but Brody kicks him off it but Claudio lands on Brody for a two count, chop to Claudio by Brody, then a uppercut by Claudio drops Brody King for a two count. Claudio nails the Giant Swing on Brody King then hooks on the sharp shooter but Brody King makes it to the rope, Brody sends Claudio into the corner and Brody nails a rolling senton on Claudio for a two count, Canadian Destroyer by Claudio for a two count. Claudio goes for uppercut but caught and dropped with a piledriver and then a lariat for the win by Brody King

Winner via Pinfall Brody King

We hear from Jon Moxley about being in the Continental Classic about how his body hurts,#

Match 2: Women’s Singles Match

Abadon Vs Kiera Hogan

Abadon in conttrol with punches and kicks, Abadon kicked at the ankle by Hogan, running kick to Abadon in the corner, Abdon dropkick to Hogan, Abadon licks the face of Hogan, Rollup by Hogan for a two count, then a hanging neckbreaker by Hogan for a two count, Abadon with a kick and boot to Hogan, Abadon with the guillotine leg drop for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Abadon

