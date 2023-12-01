WWE U.S. Title Tournament To Kick Off Next Week On SmackDown

Dec 1, 2023 - by Matt Boone

A tournament will take place to determine the first challenger for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

During this week’s post-Survivor Series 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Logan Paul appeared as scheduled.

Paul appeared in the ring and announced that due to Rey Mysterio being injured, he can’t give him a rematch for the title. Instead, he will make his first defense of the title against the man who wins a tournament.

The tournament, which will kick off next week, will feature the following seven WWE Superstars and a mystery eighth NXT Superstar.

    * Santos Escobar
    * Dragon Lee
    * Karrion Kross
    * Bobby Lashley
    * Grayson Waller
    * Austin Theory
    * Kevin Owens
    * NXT Superstar TBA

