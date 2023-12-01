WWE SmackDown Results 12/1/23

The fallout from WWE Survivor Series 2023 continues tonight.

WWE returns on FOX tonight at 8/7c for the blue brand WWE Survivor Series 2023 fallout episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller, the SmackDown return of Randy Orton, the fallout from Damage CTRL’s loss at Women’s WarGames, as well as WWE United States Champion Logan Paul appearing to look for his challenger for his first title defense.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, December 1, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/1/2023)

The usual John Cena-voiced “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits the screen to get us started as always.

From there, we shoot live inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the crowd while the “Who better than me?” theme plays.

Women’s WarGames Teams Kick Off The Show

Corey Graves joins him on the broadcast to run down some of the action in store for tonight’s show, such as Randy Orton’s return. We then hear the theme for Bianca Belair play and out comes “The EST of WWE” to kick off the show.

As she settles in the ring, the commentators mention how she has a lot to smile about. We then see highlights of her team picking up the big win in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 this past Saturday night in Chicago, Ill.

The video package focuses a lot on Bayley trying to save her team over and over again, ultimately to no avail, due to Damage CTRL coming up short in the end. Back live, Belair’s theme dies down. The fans chant “EST! EST!” before she can even say a word.

Belair then mentions how cool it is to be here in one of the greatest cities in the world, Brooklyn. She mentions how last week Damage CTRL tried to take her team out, but they came together as one and did what needed to be done. She gives a shout out to Becky Lynch for showing up and showing out.

She shouts out Shotzi for her guts and passion. She shouts out Charlotte Flair for being the bigger person and making the call to Lynch. Having said all that, she says her war with Damage CTRL isn’t over because she’s still coming after IYO SKY to get her WWE Women’s Championship back.

With that said, the theme for IYO SKY hits and out comes “The Genius of the Sky” accompanied by the rest of Damage CTRL — Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai. Noticably absent, however, is their leader, Bayley. Kai tells Belair it’s impressive how she can get these people to cheer for her.

Kai informs Belair that SKY has beaten Belair twice already, so if she wants another title shot, she’s got to beat all of Damage CTRL. Belair asks which one wants it, and says any of them can get it. Before anything happens, Charlotte Flair’s theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Shotzi. They brawl and the Damage CTRL crew backs off.

Butch vs. Bobby Lashley

The Brawling Brutes theme hits and out comes Butch for one-on-one action in our opening contest. He settles in the ring for a singles showdown against “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley as we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Bayley confronting Damage CTRL about her not coming out with them, saying things might have gone better for them had she known they were going out there. They tell her she could be needed for Kairi Sane’s match tonight against Bianca Belair, and to be there for her.

Back inside the arena, Bobby Lashley’s theme hits and out comes “The All Mighty.” He gets in the ring and gets on the mic and warns Butch of what he can do to him. Butch begins brawling with him and the match gets off and running on that note. Lashley jumps into the early offensive lead.

After “The All Mighty” manhandles The Brawling Brutes member for the first minute or so, Butch starts to turn up the speed and pace and he begins shifting the offensive momentum into his favor for the first time in the contest. As he begins settling into the offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle in from the break, we see Lashley send Butch into the steel ring steps on the floor with authority. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits are shown on-camera behind Lashley taunting Butch after that. Back in the ring, Butch starts to come to life once again, catching Lashley with a step-up enzugiri over-and-over again.

