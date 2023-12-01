Ronda Rousey Says She’s Not Joining AEW, Focused On Being A Mom

Ronda Rousey isn’t going to AEW, according to the former UFC superstar herself who tells us despite not being signed to WWE anymore, she’s focused on being a mom, not arm barring women in the squared circle.

TMZ Sports ran into 36-year-old Rousey in Los Angeles earlier this week … where we asked her about the rumors she could ink a deal to become All Elite.

“No, no, I don’t think so,” Ronda responded.

Why not?

Mommy duties! 👶

“Just trying to be home with the family, and be a full-time mom,” Rousey answered.

Remember, Rousey parted ways with WWE in October — after signing with the company in 2018 — and since has wrestled for Ring of Honor (November 17). ROH is owned by AEW … hence all the speculation.

But, RR, mother of a 2-year-old baby, La’akea, says it’s not happening … at least not now.

There’s much more with the UFC Hall of Famer … who before wrestling played a critical role in elevating women’s MMA to a level once thought impossible.

Hubby Travis Browne’s career wasn’t too shabby, either … he was a heavyweight contender who beat the likes of Josh Barnett and Alistair Overeem.

