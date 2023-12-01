Potential spoiler for tonight’s Smackdown

The December 1st 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown takes place in Brooklyn, NY and a potential spoiler for the show has emerged. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…

“The word making the rounds in NYC today is that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are expected at tonight’s Smackdown taping in Brooklyn, NY. We have confirmed they have been seen locally, but no word yet if they will appear on tonight’s episode.”

As seen during the September 22nd 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Styles ended up being taken out of the building in an ambulance and Anderson told John Cena that he warned Styles about getting involved with The Bloodline. Styles has not been seen since but his return is considered to be imminent.

