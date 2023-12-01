Possible landing spot for QT Marshall

MLW has shown interest in former AEW star QT Marshall, as reported by Fightful Select. They were reportedly surprised to see him available on the market. MLW intends to discuss potential roles with Marshall, who currently holds a title in AAA, for both in-ring and behind-the-scenes work.

Recognizing his versatility, MLW sees him as a valuable asset, especially as they are currently overhauling their front office. Marshall’s experience in similar roles at AEW makes him an attractive candidate for MLW. Additionally, WWE remains a possible destination for Marshall, with several advocates within WWE supporting his involvement in various capacities.

