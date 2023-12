NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Fri Dec 1, 2023

Nathan Frazer defeats Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Valentina Feroz defeats Breanna Covington

Trey Bearhill defeats a new recruit

Noam Dar and Oro Mensah (with Jakara Jackson) defeat Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Dante Chen defeats Javier Bernal

Fatal Four-Way Match: Trick Williams defeats Lexis King / Josh Briggs / Dijak

Thea Hail / Jacy Jayne / Jade Gentile defeat Tatum Paxley / Stevie Turner / Izzy Dame

Lumberjack Match: Fallon Henley defeats Kiana James

Luca Crusifino defeats Andre Chase

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Lash Legend (with Meta-Four)

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 and @Hypernova811 in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

