More layoffs today at WWE HQ

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics is reporting that WWE laid off more employees from its corporate headquarters today as TKO continues to consolidate WWE and UFC employees to cut costs.

It’s unknown on how many people lost their job today but the last layoffs in September saw over 100 people receiving their pink slip.

When the merger of WWE and UFC under the TKO umbrella was announced, Endeavor and TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said that the company would be looking to save around $100 million post-merger, eliminating jobs which are “double” between WWE and UFC.

The cuts were all made from WWE’s side so far as UFC already went through this when it was acquired by Endeavor.

