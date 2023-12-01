MJF and Bandido injury updates

– Bandido confirms reports that he is injured and posted the following on Twitter/X

Hello everyone!! I’m not fine! My wrist still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery! I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. the other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds ⬇️ — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) December 1, 2023

I’m trying to do my best in this hard time of my life and I hope see you All as soon as possible thank you very much for all your love ❤️ Bandido. — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) December 1, 2023

– The Wrestling Observer reports MJF will not be getting surgery on his torn labrum and is going to be working on stem cell therapy and rehab to get ready. Surgery would have put him out for a couple of months.

Whether he will do a match between now and then is not known, but MJF believes he can do careful matches or “smoke and mirror” matches prior to the Worlds End PPV.

