MJF and Bandido injury updates

Dec 1, 2023 - by staff

– Bandido confirms reports that he is injured and posted the following on Twitter/X

The Wrestling Observer reports MJF will not be getting surgery on his torn labrum and is going to be working on stem cell therapy and rehab to get ready. Surgery would have put him out for a couple of months.

Whether he will do a match between now and then is not known, but MJF believes he can do careful matches or “smoke and mirror” matches prior to the Worlds End PPV.

