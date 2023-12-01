Mercedes Moné and Giulia updates

An update on Mercedes Moné and Giulia. Mercedes is a free agent now and there are currently no plans for a Giulia vs Moné match because Moné has no more matches left on her Bushiroad contract. Bushiroad would love to do the match if they can. Rocky Romero has also said that Bushiroad would love to sign her to a new contract.

As far as Giulia’s contract, no update on her decision, however STARDOM, AEW and WWE are all making a play for her.

SOURCE: Wrestling Observer

