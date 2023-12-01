McKenzie Mitchell released by WWE

NXT’s McKenzie Mitchell wrote on social media today that she has been released by WWE.

Mitchell, who was an interviewer at NXT, wrote, “Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”

After working for Impact Wrestling from 2016 to 2019, Mitchell was hired by WWE along with Matt Camp in September 2019.

She is married to NXT commentator Vic Joseph.

Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”https://t.co/scUFllumrY pic.twitter.com/s1YCmmTz4Z — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 1, 2023

For more of what’s important to me — https://t.co/scUFllumrY pic.twitter.com/pYxrlF440n — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 1, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

