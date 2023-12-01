Impact announces tag team title matchup for Final Resolution

Dec 1, 2023 - by James Walsh

A new title match has been added to TNA (Impact) Resolution.

The promotion announced that ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) will be defending the tag team titles against Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at the event, which takes place on December 9th from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada. The event will be available to watch on IMPACT Plus.

