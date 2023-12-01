Dana White speaks on CM Punk

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White said that it was amazing to see CM Punk back in WWE and 100% gives his blessing to the move.

“I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago,” White told SI. “It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible.”

Punk fought for the UFC twice before he was cut with a 0-1-1 record. His first fight at UFC 203 in September 2016 ended when he was taken down with a rear naked choke by Mickey Gall and his second fight took place at UFC 225 in June 2018 against Mike Jackson. Punk also lost the fight via unanimous decision but the result was overturned to a no contest years later after Jackson tested positive for weed.

“I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met,” continued White. “He’s a super nice guy. He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with.”

White also noted that everyone in the training camp with him respected CM Punk, which “spoke volumes” of the kind of person his.

The UFC President also noted that he doesn’t think there will be any problems with Punk in WWE as the two sides look to create more history – and more money.

“I love the guy,” White concluded.

