Bryan Danielson: “I’m a part of the disciplinary committee”

Bryan Danielson confirms he was part of the disciplinary committee that helped decide CM Punk should be fired from AEW (Maggie & Perloff)

“Yeah, I’m a part of the disciplinary committee. Clearly, what happened has happened. I’m somebody who, I like CM Punk, I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there. There is not a lot I can say about it, or that I want to say about it. I am part of it.

It’s really funny, you know how the internet is. Some people say I was the head of the disciplinary committee. There were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head, I don’t even have a college degree [laughs]. I’m not in there bossing people around. I am part of the disciplinary committee.”

When asked if it was hard to come to the decision that Punk should be fired:

“It was. I have a lot of empathy. I’m grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW. He did a great job for us. I wish him the best in his future and I hope his run there goes well.”

