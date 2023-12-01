Britt Baker legitimately frustrated, new women’s promotion announced

– LuFisto has announced a new all-women’s promotion called Women’s Wrestling Syndicate. The indie veteran posted to her X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to announce the promotion, noting that the first event will take place “soon.”

– Dave Meltzer reports this Britt Baker tweet Wednesday night is not tied into any storyline and is genuine frustration with her own booking and overall booking of the AEW women’s division over the past few years

He also believes theres heavy speculation that Baker may not re-sign with AEW when her contact expires, she’s believed to be upset about Tony Khan not ‘living up to his word’ about giving her creative freedom when she signed a contract extension in 2021, as Khan told her he’d allow her to book ‘any match she wanted’

It’s still unknown when Bakers current contract expires as details weren’t released when she first re-signed with the company back in 2021.

Tonight’s #AEWDynamite:

MJF live promo time: 7 mins

Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins All of 2023 #AEWDynamite:

Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 30, 2023

