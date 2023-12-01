All In 2024 tickets now on sale to general public

Tickets for All In 2024 went on sale to the general public this morning on Ticketmaster.co.uk.

As reported earlier, a large portion of Wembley Stadium will be blocked off as attendance is expected to be much lower than this year’s. But AEW started on a great note with estimates of nearly 30,000 tickets being sold this week so far.

Tickets are considerably higher than the 2023 event so the company will still pull in a large gate for less tickets sold. Tickets in the 500 level – the top part of Wembley – start from £27.25 each without taxes.

The setup for All In next year will look different as well with a stage on the end zone. AEW President Tony Khan said that this is because of a shorter load-time after Wembley requested a change to add more Taylor Swift concerts in the days before All In.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.co.uk.

