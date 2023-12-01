12/1/23 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno) (w/Jake Hager) vs. Danhausen, Hook, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta

Hager distracts the faces from the apron and the heels attack as the bell rings. Uno and Danhausen are left in the ring, but Danhausen delivers a few kicks and drops Uno with a hurricanrana. Hook tags in, and then all eight men get into the ring and brawl. The heels get Irish-whipped into one another, and then dropped with suplexes. They all share a hug, and then Hook delivers shots to Parker in the corner. Menard delivers a shot to Hook and delivers a back-breaker. Parker connects with a running knee, but then Beretta drops Parker with a knee strike of his own. Menard powerbombs Beretta, and then Cassidy drops Menard with a DDT. Uno drops Cassidy with a shot, and then Danhausen suplexes Uno. Reynolds drops Danhausen with a shot, and then Hook drops Reynolds and Parker with T-bone suplexes. Hook follows with a suplex to Uno, and then Wheeler Yuta distracts Hook from the stage.

Menard takes Hook down from behind and delivers shots in the corner. Menard drops Hook with a suplex and Parker tags in. Parker stomps on Hook and tags in Uno. Uno kicks Hook in the midsection and slams him into the corner. Reynolds tags back in and double-teams Hook with Uno in the corner. Reynolds goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Reynolds stands on Hook;s head, and then Menard tags back in as the heels attack Hook in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hook fights back and drops Menard with a clothesline. Beretta tags in, as does Reynolds. Beretta drops Reynolds with a few suplexes and causes Uno to kick Reynolds in the face. Beretta drops Uno with a suplex, and then does the same to Reynolds. Cassidy tags in and delivers shots to Uno and Reynolds. Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire to Uno, but Uno comes back with a high boot. Uno delivers Something Evil and goes for the cover, but Beretta breaks it up. Reynolds drops Beretta with a boot to the face, and then kicks Cassidy in the face as well. Beretta comes back with a suplex to Reynolds from the ropes, and then Danhausen tags in. Danhausen curses Menard and puts on Hager’s old, purple hat. Hager tries to get into the ring, but Cassidy and Beretta low-bridge him. Menard and Parker take the hat back, but Hook locks Parker in Redrum as Hook rolls-up Menard for the pin fall.

Winners: Danhausen, Hook, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta

—

Renee Paquette interviews Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Saraya. Saraya thanks Jay for tagging with them because they all know she needs all the help she can get. Saraya says they have a problem, and then Parker walks up and says they will be out there with her tonight. Jay says she doesn’t want any of them out there, and then Saraya says that’s why she loves her. Soho walks away and leaves Saraya by herself. Saraya walks away and leaves Parker with Renee.

—

Schiavone introduces Ric Flair and Sting. Sting talks about some of the big matches that he has had on TNT, and then thanks Flair, Schiavone, and Tony Khan. Flair says it’s a wonder he’s still alive today and talks about his greatest opponents, including Sting. Flair says he has been there with Sting since the beginning and will be there in the end.

—

Renee interviews Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue. Statlander says there has been a hard pill to swallow lately with how things in the women’s division are going. She said she wasn’t even pinned to lose her title, and then argues with Blue for a bit. Shida calms them down and says they need to take it out on their opponents tonight.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs) (w/Don Callis) vs. Jah-C, Kit Sackett, and Renny D

Hobbs slams Jah-C Sackett down, and then drops Renny with a spine-bister. Takeshita and Fletcher get into the ring, and the DCF slamm the other three down. Hobbs gets the pin fall after the World’s Strongest Slam.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

-After the match, Callis talks about Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Callis says they will continue to dominate until there is nowhere for Jericho and Omega to hide in AEW.

—

Footage from earlier today airs, showing Prince Nana recruiting The Workhorsemen to be Brian Cage’s partners for tonight’s main event.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Anna Jay and The Outcasts (Ruby Soho and Saraya) vs. Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue

Jay and Statlander start the match. Statlander takes Jay down and tags in Shida. Statlander trips Jay up, and Shida follows with an elbow strike. Statlander and Shida double-team Jay again and Shida goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Blue tags in and delivers a few shots to Jay. Statlander tags herself in, and then Blue does the same. Statlander tags right back in, and then Shida tags in, as does Saraya. Saraya kicks Shida in the midsection, but Shida comes back with an enzuigiri. Shida puts Saraya in a Torture Rack, and then slams her on the mat. Shida slams Soho onto Saraya and goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out. Blue tags in and goes for a knee strike, but Saraya catches her and Soho delivers a shot against the ropes. Saraya stomps on Blue as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander and Saraya tag in. Statlander slams Saraya down and goes for the cover, but Jay breaks it up. Jay tags in and kicks Statlander in the head. Saraya comes in with a running knee strike and Jay goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Statlander suplexes her down. Soho, Blue, Saraya, and Shida get dropped with strikes to each other, and then Jay drops Statlander with a Flatliner. Soho tags in and Jay delivers the Dangerous Jay Kick to Statlander. Jay holds Statlander in place, but Statlander pulls her in the way of Soho’s kick. Blue tags in and delivers a shot to Soho. Blue drops Soho with Code Blue and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Skye Blue

-After the match, Saraya and Soho argue up the ramp.

—

Footage of the Continental Classic Tournament matches on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs.

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Brian Cage and The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) (w/Prince Nana) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Cage and Komander start the match. Komander runs the ropes and goes for a hurricanrana, but Cage blocks it and throws him across the ring. Penta tags in and takes Cage down with a cross-body. Vikingo and Henry tag in, and Vikingo takes advantage. Vikingo drops Henry with an implosion dragon-rana, and then Drake tags in. Vikingo delivers a few chops, but Drake drops him with one of his own. Drake throws Vikingo across the ring, but Vikingo comes back with a hurricanrana. Penta and Komander deliver thrust kicks to Henry and Cage, and then Komander dropkicks Cage to the floor. Penta, Vikingo, and Komander dive onto Cage and the Workhorsemen, and Komander gets Cage back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

