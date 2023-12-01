11/29/23 AEW Dynamite Viewership

Wrestlenomics has last night’s TV viewership and ratings numbers for AEW Dynamite. Numbers saw an overall increase from last week’s Thanksgiving Eve show. This week saw the continuation of the Continental Classic, plus the march to MJF’s title bout with Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End, along with some advancement in the new Devil persona who is stalking MJF.

Dynamite averaged 858,0000 viewers. The audience increased slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 845,00 viewers. The Dynamite that aired two weeks ago averaged 823,000 viewers.

Ratings also saw an increase in P18-49 key demo. AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.29 rating. The rating was up from last week’s show, which drew a 0.26 rating. Dynamite two weeks ago drew a 0.28 rating.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

