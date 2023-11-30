Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results

After the November 29th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 1st edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…

*Hook & Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & Danhausen defeated Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

*Tony Schiavone interviewed Ric Flair and Sting in the ring. Sting talked about his history in Minneapolis, as did Flair. Flair joked that believe it or not, he’s still alive. He talked about the legacy he has with Sting. Flair said he will be with Sting at the end. Flair praised AEW and Tony Khan and said it was great to see how great the wrestlers are and getting better and growing all the time. They pushed that tickets will go on sale in two weeks.

*Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Renny D, Jah-C and Kit Sackett.

*Skye Blue & Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander defeated The Outcasts & Anna Jay.

*Penta & Komander & Hijo del Vikingo defeated Brian Cage & The Workhorse Men.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

