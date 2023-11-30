Shawn Michaels happy and thrilled to have CM Punk back in WWE

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg of Cheap Heat Podcast, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed the return of CM Punk.

HBK said that he is happy and thrilled knowing that Punk is now on their team and understands the problems that come with Punk because he too wasn’t the most popular guy back in the day so he can speak from experience.

“But I was really good at my job and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’ve had one here in the WWE for almost four years,” Michaels said. “I’m dependable, and I’m good at my job. I think if you are that, there’s always an opportunity here, especially if you if you want one.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said that he’s happy for CM Punk, happy for WWE, and happy for the fans who get to witness this.

“Stories like this are always fantastic. Even if they’re controversial. That’s part of what makes them fantastic,” Michaels continued.

At a recent media call with reporters before Punk returned, Michaels expressed his wish to have CM Punk on NXT if it would be possible and said he’d love to work with him on the brand.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

