Serena Deeb posts an update

Nov 30, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Serena Deeb has revealed in a video on Instagram that she suffered a series of 3 unprovoked seizures since last October.

However, she has seen her neurologist recently and he told her that she has now recovered.

She says she is now healthy and officially cleared to wrestle!

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Becky Bayless

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal