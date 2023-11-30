Serena Deeb posts an update

Serena Deeb has revealed in a video on Instagram that she suffered a series of 3 unprovoked seizures since last October.

However, she has seen her neurologist recently and he told her that she has now recovered.

She says she is now healthy and officially cleared to wrestle!

Serena Deeb has shared on IG that she suffered three unprovoked seizures but is now cleared. “Hopefully, the next time you guys see me, I'll be in the ring doing what I do best. I can't wait to wrestle and can't wait to show you what the Professor, what Serena Deeb is made of." pic.twitter.com/bkoJRFqk42 — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) November 30, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

