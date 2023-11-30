Sammy Guevara cleared to return following concussion

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that Sammy Guevara is now cleared to compete following two months out due to a concussion.

Guevara suffered the concussion during a trios match at WrestleDream on October 1 and has not wrestled since. Guevara teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay to take on Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi on that pay-per-view.

Guevara and his wife Tay Melo announced the birth of their daughter yesterday, writing that their life is now complete.

