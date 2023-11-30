Roman Reigns advertised for three upcoming Smackdown shows

WWE just announced that the WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on the December 15, January 5, and January 19 episodes of Friday Night Smackdown.

Tickets for all three events – in Greenbay, Wisconsin, in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Atlanta, Georgia – are all available now on Ticketmaster.com.

Reigns last appeared at the Crown Jewel premium live event earlier this month where he successfully defended the championship against LA Knight. Reigns’ next match is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble in late January.

It’s unclear who his next opponent will be but whoever that might be, it’s unlikely that Reigns will drop the title on any show unless it’s WrestleMania.

