Ric Flair invites women between 18 and 28 to his room during Rampage promo!

A Ric Flair promo taped for tomorrow’s Rampage might have to be edited after receiving a lot of backlash online following the publication of spoilers.

The Nature Boy appeared with Sting on Rampage and during the promo, the 74-year-old Flair invited those women between 18 and 28 who have no boyfriends and no husbands to go meet him in his hotel room.

While some have defended Flair for being, well, the usual Ric Flair, many did not like what they heard or read and are hoping that Flair’s comments do not make it on the air.

Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW and has his Wooooo! Energy Drink plastered all over AEW events.

