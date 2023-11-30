NXT rating for 11/28/2023

Nov 30, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

NXT this week drew 659,000 viewers, up 37,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast but way down in the average compared to the past couple of months. The show drew a 0.18 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from last week and the lowest since September 26. It placed #8 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

