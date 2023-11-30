NXT rating for 11/28/2023

NXT this week drew 659,000 viewers, up 37,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast but way down in the average compared to the past couple of months. The show drew a 0.18 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from last week and the lowest since September 26. It placed #8 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

