Impact Report, IPWF Show Results

Join us tonight for a special IPWF special from Impact Wrestling.

Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation

Every normal wrestler is under a different name and dressed in an old school, 80s persona.

Match 1. Kamikaze VS Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann)

A we want pizza chant breaks out right away. Kamikaze jumps Pete from behind. He follows up with a few axe handles from the top rope. He locks on Pete in the abdominal stretch. Kamikaze uses the ropes for leverage, but gets caught and then hip tossed. Kamikaze uses a nerve hold on Pete’s trap. Kamikaze locks on a sleeper, but Pete rallies to a pizza chant. Pete lands a few crossbodies and a dropkick. After a splash it is over.

Winner, Rapid Delivery Pete

George The Iceman interviews DJ 2 Large, The International Commonwealth Champion. (Moose) DJ is a fan favorite in this alternate universe. He is rapping. He runs down his challengers JYD like from back in the day. The $361,000 Man enters. Think of the Million Dollar Man. He tries to buy the championship. DJ tells him he can’t afford it. He is offered 10k for the belt. DJ raps some more and declines and dances. The the $361k man introduces the Masked Brother. They brawl and this sets up a match.

We get a Red Letter backstage interview. Rapid Delivery Pete interjects.

Match 2. Frank, The Butcher (Rhino) with Giuseppe Scovelli Jr (Scott D’Amore) VS Neptune (Shera) with Walter Chestnut

Frank is all over Neptune and the crowd is firmly in this corner. Neptune gains an advantage, but fails in a 2nd rope attack. Butcher chops and gore’s Neptune. After a clothesline, it is over.

Winner, Frank the Butcher

Scovelli gives janitor uniforms to the losers and they have to clean up.

Match 3. The Hard Workers, Hall and Oats (Jake Something and Deaner) VS The Sunday Morning Express, The Paperboy and Editor and Chief (Chris Sabin)

The Hard Workers are dancing and having fun. The Editor and Paperboy are in control, distracting the ref. Oats and Hall gain an advantage, but take plenty of time to dance. Hall even dances when he is getting beat on. Hall slams Paperboy and rolls up Editor for a two count. Paperboy clocks Oats with a loaded news paper and Editor rolls him up.

Winners, The Sunday Morning Express

There is a backstage segment where Dreamer used someone’s gym bag as a toilet. This ends up getting Myers to throw up. Neptune and Walter Chestnut are left to clean up the mess.

Match 4. Rusty Iron and Rip Razor (Ace Austin) VS Colt McCoy (Eddie Edwards) and Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace)

Georgia and Rip start the match. Rusty tags in. Georgia slams her. McCoy gives Georgia a cowgirl hat. They then do tandem atomic drops. There is one cheesy line delivered after another from the commentators. Back from break, Iron is working over Colt in the corner. McCoy boots Rip to the floor. Cobb and Iron go at it. Iron kicks out of a Vadorbomb. McCoy DDT’s Razon. Cobb delivers a spinning rack. It is over.

Winners, Georgia Cobb and Colt McCoy

The Masked Brother cuts a promo backstage

Match 5. DJ 2Large VS Masked Brother (with $361,000 Man)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

