Harley Cameron on a magazine cover, JR says AEW fans attended Survivor Series

“I guarantee you there’s a lot of AEW fans that went to Survivor Series. They’re wrestling fans. They don’t have this brand-bullsh*t where I’m only going to support one brand. So you must not really be a wrestling fan then, right? How could you be a wrestling fan and not be happy for the success of others within your industry?”

– Another magazine cover for Harley Cameron:

