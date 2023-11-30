Harley Cameron on a magazine cover, JR says AEW fans attended Survivor Series
– Jim Ross via JrGrilling on adfreeshows:
“I guarantee you there’s a lot of AEW fans that went to Survivor Series. They’re wrestling fans. They don’t have this brand-bullsh*t where I’m only going to support one brand. So you must not really be a wrestling fan then, right? How could you be a wrestling fan and not be happy for the success of others within your industry?”
– Another magazine cover for Harley Cameron:
This fitness Girl is #allelite
Thank you for having me on the cover for a second time ! @FitnessGurls
Shot by @iLLiteFotos
Get your issue today ! #aew #harleycameron #fitnessgurls #covergirl pic.twitter.com/EcRDBHvtws
— Harley Cameron (@itsdanni_ellexo) November 30, 2023
I don’t know WHAT J.R. is talking about. AEW fans, from MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE, are the most territorial fans around. AEW was built, in part, on WWE hate; not dislike, not annoyance, not indifference, but HATE. AEW fans, by and large, are NOT WWE fans. AEW is a different kettle of fish than WWE and, quite frankly, what we’ve come to understand as American pro wrestling since the “Golden Age”. It’s not as accessible as TNA was or MLW is. It’s very niche, very arrogant, and (almost by design) VERY obnoxious (see the blood drinking spot).
Every WWE fan in my world has checked out AEW at least once. SOME go back for seconds and thirds but the bulk that I know, unprompted by me or anyone else, simply tunes out after a bit. It’s not what the mainstream rasslin’ fan is looking for. I find it far more plausible that a WWE fan will check out an AEW PPV, or attend one, than an AEW fan checking out/attending a WWE show.
J.R. is saying, in his own way, that the real reason the houses were down for AEW in Chicago wasn’t because they made a rookie mistake and trailed the big dog in the yard but because the AEW base in Chi-Town blew their dough on WWE Survivor Series tickets, that WWE has AEW fans to thank for that record house. Just think about that for a second. Really think about that. Then, go back and look at that crowd. I didn’t see a SINGLE AEW t-shirt, sign, or hat. Not one.
Don’t get it confused; when J.R. is talking about fans supporting all brands he’s not talking to WWE fans, he’s talking to his own sect. J.R. knows how caustic and toxic the AEW fanbase is, he’s had to eat crap from them for mispronouncing a name (*SHOCKING*) or blanking on a hold (*HOW DARE HE*).
This is a JOKE if you ask me. That was a WWE crowd if I ever saw one, and I’ve been watching since BEFORE there was a WrestleMania for crying out loud! J.R. can try to make himself and TK feel better, but this is a REAL stretch!