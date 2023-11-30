Daniel Cormier on his favorite wrestler, Jake Roberts on Brian Pillman

– UFC legend Daniel Cormier (via MMA Hour)

explains why current WWE IC Champion GUNTHER is his favorite wrestler of all time:

“He’s my favorite wrestler of all time…he has surpassed the Macho Man. I love Seth but Gunther does it all…I got into a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips, too many flips, like it pissed me off all the flips, so because they were doing all the flips, I was like dude what about a bodyslam & like a splash…Gunther’s move is a sleeper hold, a powerbomb & he does this splash of the top rope where he jumps & just…it’s awesome.”

– Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the feud between Steve Austin and Brian Pillman in WWE in 1996. Here are the highlights:

On the Raw segment where Brian Pillman pulled a gun on Steve Austin during a home invasion:

“Remember how ridiculous it was? Like, ‘You guys are going to f**king far, man.’ And they did. Insanity. Beyond all thought. It really is.”

On Pillman’s loose cannon gimmick:

“Oh, I loved it. Great gimmick, especially for him. He could go, brother. He was a different guy. What a phenomenal performer.”

