Copeland vs Cage set for Dynamite debut in Quebec next week

AEW is not waiting for a pay-per-view to give fans Adam Copeland vs Christian Cage because the match for the TNT title will take place next week on Dynamite live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

The two had an in-ring promo last night where Christian tried to nail Copeland with the title from behind. But the Rated-R Superstar turned around and hit a low blow instead.

“Nice try dumbass,” Copeland said. “Shine this up real nice, hell, sleep with it you want to, because next week, she’s coming home with me,” he continued, referring to the TNT title.

And then came the big one, which aired uncensored on TNT as it looks like someone forgot to bleep it.

“Oh, and I almost forgot…go f*ck yourself,” Copeland said.

Next week’s show will be the company’s debut in Quebec at Centre Bell.

