More on what happened with Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series

What happened at Survivor Series with Drew McIntyre seemed to have “dissipated” before Raw, and McIntyre was in very good spirits backstage before the show.

PWInsider reports that Drew’s anger stemmed from a blown spot with Jey Uso during the War Games match.

McIntyre was said to be doing just fine, after busting his face open hardway during a headbutt spot with Seth Rollins, where he accidentally caught part of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt.

