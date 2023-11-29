Triple H misses Raw due to other important WWE business

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was not at Monday Night Raw this week which left Bruce Prichard as the man in charge at the television tapings in Nashville, Tennessee.

PWInsider.com reports that Triple H, along with WWE President Nick Khan, were in Los Angeles attending to other important WWE business, notably the Raw television rights which are still being shopped around to networks.

Raw is expected to leave USA Network after 19 consecutive years after USA splashed all their money on the Smackdown rights. Smackdown moves to USA in October 2024 from FOX, returning to cable after five years on network TV.

Monday Night Raw is expected to fetch more money than Smackdown, mainly due to the three-hour running time, but insiders are predicting that it will get less than what WWE was hoping for, although still a large bump from their previous deal.

