Tony Khan on Will Ospreay signing with AEW

Tony Khan talks to BBC West Midlands about Will Ospreay signing with AEW…

“I think Will Ospreay’s been one of the great New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars of this era. With Will Ospreay coming up in free agency, he made it clear that he wanted to get out and have new experiences.

But he’s had a great time in New Japan, and he has a great relationship with them. So that’s why I thought it would be good to go to New Japan and preemptively try to sign Will with their blessing, trying to keep him in our family so that everything they’ve built together, all those great moments, will still live on, that the traditions Will Ospreay has built, he can bring to AEW, and he’s able to go back to New Japan virtually anytime.

We can always work that out any time he want to go back.”

