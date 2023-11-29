Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara welcome baby daughter

AEW stars Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are proud new parents of baby girl they named Luna.

“11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor,” Guevara tweeted. “Our life is complete.”

Sammy and Tay announced their relationship in November 2021 and seven months later they got engaged in Paris. Their engagement quickly turned into a wedding two months later as they got married in August 2022 in Orlando.

The duo announced that they are expecting their first child together at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier this year.

Congratulations to the two!

Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo pic.twitter.com/1rT9g3QJGr — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 29, 2023

